Nick Jonas on celebrating daughter’s 1st birthday after 'pretty wild journey'

Nick Jonas was extra motivated to make his daughter's first birthday special.

In a clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" shared on Friday, Jan. 13, Jonas said that he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, went all out when planning the celebration for their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones.

"We had to celebrate," he said on the show. "She went through a pretty wild journey at an early part of her life so we had to celebrate in style."

The couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy last January. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit for 100 days before going home, the singer shared on Instagram Mother's Day 2022.

"We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on," Jonas wrote at the time. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Once Malti was discharged from the hospital, Jonas and Chopra eagerly started their next chapter: the rest of their lives.

"Our next chapter begins now," he wrote, "and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Jonas was glowing as he talked about his baby girl.

"She's 1," he said. "She's beautiful. It's amazing."