Nick Cave shares that his son Jethro has died

Musician Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro Lazenby, 31, has died.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave said.

Cave, known for his band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, shared no details about Lazenby’s death, which comes seven years after Cave's son Arthur Cave, 15, died after falling off a cliff in England.

According to the Guardian, Lazenby, who sometimes also went by Cave, lived in Australia for much of his young life only meeting his father for the first time when he was around 8 years old.

“To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him,” Cave said in 2008.

Nick Cave with his children Luke and Jethro arriving for the UK premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in 2012. Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

U.S audiences might recognize Cave’s song “Red Right Hand,” the theme of the Netflix Show “Peaky Blinders.” Lazenby worked as a model and according to Metro UK he faced legal troubles earlier this year in connection with an attack on his mother, Beau Lazenby. When he was released on bail he was ordered to participate in substance abuse treatment and not contact his mother for two years. With Lazenby’s death, two of Cave’s four sons have passed away. In 2019 after a fan asked Cave how he copes with the 2015 death of son, Arthur, Cave spoke poignantly of grief.

“It seems to me, that if we love we grieve. That’s the deal,” Cave wrote. “Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable.”

Related video: