Nick Cannon is remembering his late son Zen with an emotional tribute one year after the infant died of a brain tumor.

Cannon, 42, shared a carousel of photos to his Instagram page December 5 honoring Zen, who died last year at 5 months old.

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken," Cannon captioned the photos, which included a black and white image of him holding Zen. "Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary."

Cannon wrote that the loss of his child "has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

He continued, "I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

Cannon added that his spiritual leaders have told him that challenges make us stronger, but "it's tough."

"I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now," Cannon wrote, referencing his hospitalization from pneumonia complications. "Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally."

Cannon shares Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who is expecting the couple's second child this year.

Cannon has ten other children, so far, with six different moms.

The “Masked Singer” host is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and three children with DJ Abby De La Rosa — 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful, whom the couple welcomed on Nov. 11, 2022.

Cannon also shares three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell: a son named Golden Sagon, 5, a daughter named Powerful Queen, 1, and an infant named Rise Messiah.

“Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi shares son Legendary Love with Cannon. Cannon also recently welcomed his first child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole, with photographer LaNisha Cole in September 2022.