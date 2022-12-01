Nick Cannon jokes about his many, many children and baby mamas in new video

Nick Cannon is jingling all the way to the bank this holiday season — at least when it comes to buying Christmas presents for his growing family.

In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Cannon poked fun at his role as the father of 11 children with six different women.

"Thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people, but my job’s not done," Cannon jokes in the video's opening.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and three children with DJ Abby De La Rosa — 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful, whom the couple welcomed on Nov. 11, 2022.

The “Masked Singer” host shares three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell: a son named Golden Sagon, 5, a daughter named Powerful Queen, 1, and an infant named Rise Messiah.

“Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi shares son Legendary Love with Cannon. Cannon also recently welcomed his first child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole, with photographer LaNisha Cole in September 2022.

In June 2021, Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed a son named Zen, who died later that year from a brain tumor. Scott and Cannon announced in November they are expecting their second child together. The baby will be Cannon’s 12th child.

Cannon’s new video is a holiday commercial spoof for a “Baby Daddy” credit card — which offers 3x baby mama reward points — from Cannon’s made up “Baby Daddy Financial (BDF)” brand.

"And based off the baby mama to kid ratio, we've got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy," Cannon says before diving into his kids' various gift wishes this year. "My adorable and jovial offspring gave me a list. Daddy's got this!"

Cannon pokes fun at his own reproductive status while naming off his kids’ wish list items, which include the entire Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, a dolphin and 12 PlayStation 5s.

"Matthew, Mark, Luke and John — are those books in the Bible or more kid names?" he says. "All these gifts? Y’all just don’t want to go to college, huh?"

Cannon then asks the most important question, "What are y'all buying me for Christmas?"

In the closing scene, Cannon appears to be talking to someone on the phone asking how much he can get for a kidney.

"Happy holidays," Cannon says. "From my big ass family to yours."

