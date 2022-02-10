Kevin Hart gifted Nick Cannon a condom vending machine for Valentine's Day, but not everyone was laughing. Five women in particular.

Earlier this week, Hart had a vending machine full of condoms delivered to Cannon in the latest move in their "prank wars" saga.

Cannon, 40, said the stunt caused some upset.

"I had some baby mama drama, ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’” Cannon told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday. "So, I did have to do some real life stuff."

Cannon continued that when the mothers of his children found out it was from Hart, "everybody relaxed.”

Hart, 42, had the machine delivered on the heels of Cannon's announcement that he's expecting his eighth child, with model Bre Tiesi.

“It’s about complicating a person’s day, how do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank,” Hart told "Entertainment Tonight."

Cannon posted his present to Instagram before knowing who sent the machine.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he captioned a snap posing beside the gift.

Hart later reposted the photo to his own account, with Cannon commenting, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!"

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. Nine days later, his son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born. In December 2021, Cannon announced baby Zen died from a malignant brain tumor at just 5 months old.

The TV personality shares daughter Powerful Queen, 1, and son Golden, 4, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old boy-girl twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The soon-to-be dad of eight has previously spoken out about fathering children with multiple women. And he’s clear — it’s no accident his family is expanding quickly.

“I’m like a seahorse,” he joked to Power 106 Los Angeles in July 2021, while talking to rap duo JT and Yung Miami. “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!”

