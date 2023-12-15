A Las Vegas dad has the internet ho-ho-ho-ing.

Recently, Erisa Laska, a mother of four, shared on Instagram a video of what happened when her husband, Endri, was asked to handle Elf on the Shelf duty.

In the clip, Erisa walks into a bathroom to discover the elf living his best life in a bubble-filled sink with some Barbie dolls and a mini-bar bottle of Tito's vodka.

“He’s no longer in charge,” Erisa joked in her caption.

“lol well he sure got out of that chore for the rest of his life,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Elf looks pretty pleased.”

The reel, which has more than 3 million views on Instagram, is also going viral on TikTok.

For anyone wondering, “What on earth is Elf on the Shelf?” here is a brief tutorial: The idea is that Santa’s little scout watches children in their homes during the day and then returns to the North Pole at night to report to report back on whether they were naughty or nice. In the morning, he assumes a new position in the house, which is where Mom and Dad come in to play.

Erisa, 33, describes Endri, her husband of 15 years, as the “biggest goofball.”

“He is known to play tricks on me. I tend to leave my keys in the car when I’m rushing in and out, and he’ll move my car so that I think it was stolen,” Erisa tells TODAY.com.

It’s not the first time that Endri has had fun with Elf on the Shelf. Erisa remembers he did a “boys night” setup with a pool table and wads of money.

“The elf will also leave me little naughty notes,” she says.

The couple’s young children have never seen their Dad’s Elf on the Shelf pranks. Erisa says that the kids are either at their grandmother’s house or at school when Endri gets one of his risqué ideas!