Michael Jackson’s children are celebrating the man who still means so much to them.

On Monday, the King of Pop’s two oldest children, Prince and Paris Jackson, took to Instagram to mark what would have been their late father’s 64th birthday with throwback family photos and a sweet sentiment.

"Happy birthday to the greatest!" wrote Prince Jackson, 25. "Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️"

That message accompanied a set of vintage pics offering his followers a glimpse into what life was like for him and his siblings, including little brother Bigi Jackson, before their dad died 13 years ago.

It's a side of the the iconic hit-maker fans rarely saw.

In one of the four photos, the senior Jackson can be seen feeding baby food to his firstborn son, while the others show scenes of the “Thriller” singer surrounded by all three of his children at home.

Paris Jackson, 24, shared a photo of her own to her Instagram story, one in which she gave her dad, who was wearing his signature sparkling glove, a kiss.

parisjackson via Instagram

She captioned it "hbd ❤️" (for happy birthday) in honor of the occasion.

The posts are just the latest way in which Michael Jackson’s children have honored him.

Last year, in a rare interview, Prince Jackson spoke about the wisdom his father shared with him as a child.

“You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times,” he told Fox Soul. “But the one that is my guiding principle is that you never stop learning. I graduated, and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning. My father also would say something along the lines of, ‘The minute that you stop learning is the minute that you’re going to start dying.’”