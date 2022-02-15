Michael J. Fox shares rare photos of his twins on 27th birthday

Michael J. Fox is paying tribute to his twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, who turned 27 on Tuesday.

“Twice the love, a hundred times the laughs,” Fox captioned an Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful girls. I love you so.”

The actor, 60, shared several photos including throwbacks of himself with Aquinnah and Schuyler.

Mom Tracy Pollan also posted a sweet tribute.

"I could not possibly love these two beautiful humans more," Pollan, 61, wrote. "You are both the kindest, generous, and hilarious people I know. Happy happy happy birthday my angels."

Fox and Pollan, who have been married 33 years, are also parents of son Sam, 32, and daughter Esme, 20.

Aquinnah graduated from Duke University in 2018, and now works as an assistant at United Talent Agency, according to her LinkedIn profile. Schuyler, who attended Pomona College, interns at Hellosaurus, an interactive story platform for kids.

Though Aquinnah and Schuyler are based on the West Coast, the family — including Sam and Esme — spent COVID-19 lockdown together on Long Island.

“We were always linger-after-dinner people anyway, and now we were lingering and talking about what people were going through. Doing jigsaws, Tracy cooking up a storm, everyone there, these wonderful children and this great wife,” Fox told The Guardian in 2020. “I can’t believe I have this life.”

The former “Family Ties” star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29, recently announced that he is retiring from acting to focus on his health.

“In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors, and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement,” he wrote in his memoir “No Time Like the Future.”

“That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

