Michael Douglas shares rare photo of his kids and they are so grown up

Michael Douglas is treating fans to a rare photo of his son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18.

In the picture, Douglas, 77, and his kids, who he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, pose with their arms around each other in front of a waterfall.

Zeta-Jones, 52, captured the sweet moment while the family vacationed in Dominica, a Caribbean island known for its lush rainforests and volcanic landscapes.

Douglas is also dad to son Cameron, 43, from his previous marriage to Diana Luker.

When Zeta-Jones appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY last year, she revealed that Dylan and Carys want to go into show business.

“The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them to do what they love,” the “Chicago” star shared. “They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that. But their passion is about acting as a craft.”

“My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say,” Zeta-Jones added.

She noted that that Dylan and Carys are “both extremely bright” and studying history and politics at college.

Zeta-Jones, who has been married to Douglas for 21 years, opened up in April 2021 about how they keep their relationship going.

“My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs,” Zeta-Jones told WSJ Magazine. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”

Related: