Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's 19-year-old son makes rare public appearance

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s 19-year-old son, James Wilkie, is the perfect plus-one.

On Monday, Broderick, 60, was accompanied by James to an event in New York City celebrating his Haute Living magazine cover. Both men looked dapper in dark suits and ties.

Broderick and Parker are also parents of 12-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

Matthew Broderick and his 19-year-old son, James Wilkie, attended an event in New York City on June 13. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

In September of last year, Parker posted about the strange feeling in her house after James left for his first year in college. At the time, Tabitha and Marion had just entered seventh grade.

“The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less,” the “Sex and the City” actor wrote. “Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them."

Broderick and Parker, 57, are currently starring in Broadway’s “Plaza Suite.” Broderick said they work well together while living under the same roof because they “respect each other’s privacy.”

James, 19, was on hand to celebrate his dad's Haute Living magazine cover. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

“We try not to overwhelm each other,” he told the new issue of Haute Living. “Things can be very intense if you don’t. Instinctively, I think we try to give one another space to get away, to do our own things during the day. Whether it’s going to the gym, or a bike ride, whatever it is — just taking some time to be on your own.”

Broderick also got candid about his and Parker's successful marriage — 25 years and counting.

“Obviously, you have to be friends. You have to want the same things and to be able to communicate and to hopefully have a few laughs,” he shared. “Humor, they say, is key.”

Related Video: