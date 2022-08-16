Mark Wahlberg reveals what makes his kids feel 'terribly embarrassed'

Mark Wahlberg’s kids think his Marky Mark-era fashion choices were totally cringe.

“Oh, they’re terribly embarrassed by it,” Wahlberg, 51, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

Mark Wahlberg (A.K.A. Marky Mark) in 1991. Tim Roney / Getty Images

But the actor was quick to note that one of his children has been rocking the very trend that made him a ‘90s sex symbol.

“My son the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,” Wahlberg shared. “He totally stole the look.”

Mark Wahlberg formed Marky Marky and the Funky Bunch in 1991. Tim Roney / Getty Images

Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, are parents of Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.

Earlier this year, Wahlberg revealed his kids have watched footage of him on stage with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The hip-hop group, which is best known for its hit “Good Vibrations,” was formed by Wahlberg in 1991.

“They’ve seen videos of me performing and they’re mortified,” Wahlberg said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He added that his kids are horrified by pretty much everything he does.

“Even the stuff that that other people think is, like, cool in 2002, like movies and stuff? ‘Dad, it’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible.”

They’re not impressed with his acting, either. During a sit-down interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist in April, Wahlberg recalled having his kids watch his critically acclaimed movie “Father Stu.” The film is based on a true story in which a boxer becomes a priest. Wahlberg called it the “greatest role” he’s ever played.

“My daughter (Grace) looked at me and goes, ‘Dad, this has got to be the most boring movie I’ve ever seen,” he said. “She’s 12, so I let that slide.”

On the bright side, Michael and Brendan are happy to hit balls with their dad.

“They’re playing golf and they know that I can play pretty good, so they’re impressed with that,” Wahlberg told Willie. “And they’re impressed with the relationships that I have with lots of professional athletes.”

“But I think they are secretly impressed with my work ethic and my discipline,” he continued. “I’m more driven now and determined than I’ve ever been.”

American hip hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, circa 1990. They are Mark Wahlberg, Scott Ross (alias Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (alias Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancey (alias DJ-T), and Anthony Thomas (alias Ashey Ace). (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) Tim Roney / Getty Images