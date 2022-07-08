Mario Lopez shares how Angelina Jolie inspired his daughter's name

Mario Lopez is sharing the stories behind the names of his three children, Gia, 11, Dominic, 8, and Santino, 3.

“We wanted them Italian and we wanted them Catholic,” Lopez, 48, told TODAY Parents, noting that his wife, Courtney Mazza, is “100% Italian.”

"Their Latin heritage is represented in their last name," he added.

The “Saved by the Bell” alum and Mazza kicked around names including Sofia and Francesca before landing landing on Gia. Lopez said he liked the 1998 biopic “Gia” that starred Angelia Jolie. (The film tells the story of model Gia Carrangi, one of world’s first supermodels. She died of AIDS-related complications at age 26 in 1986.)

“Angelina Jolie in that movie totally came to my mind when we were thinking of names,” Lopez revealed. “Next time I see her, I need to tell her that. I need to tell her she was a big influence.”

Mario Lopez said his daughter Gia's name was inspired by Angelina Jolie who starred in the 1998 biopic "Gia." Ron Galella / Getty Images

Dominic is a nod to his maternal great-grandfather Dominico. It also checked the Catholic box: There’s a St. Dominic.

“I also just think Dominic sounds cool,” Lopez said. “We call him Nico for short. He’s got a bunch of nicknames, Dom, Nico Suave.”

Santino’s moniker was partly inspired by "The Godfather" character Santino “Sonny” Corleone. Santino Lopez also goes by Sonny.

“Santino means little saint in Italian,” Lopez said.

Lopez opened up to TODAY while prompting his partnership with Luvs, the diaper brand and the brand's new PAW Patrol prints, available at Walmart. Lopez said little Sonny is a fan.

“He usually likes to take his diaper off and be nature boy,” Lopez said. “But because he loves PAW Patrol he’s actually keeping these on.”

