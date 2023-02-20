Macklemore’s 7-year-old daughter tears up after he asks her to direct music video

Rapper Macklemore is recruiting a new artistic mind to direct his upcoming music video for his single "No Bad Days," and he's keeping it all in the family.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, posted a video on Instagram showing the emotional moment he asked his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane, to direct the video, set to debut on March 3, 2023.

"I’m a little bit nervous asking you this, if I’m being honest," Macklemore can be seen telling his daughter as the video begins, before sharing that he was taken aback by some of her recent "producing" work.

"You knew exactly what you wanted. I was so impressed with your work ethic; with your eye," the proud father boasted. "I love you visual aesthetic — I absolutely love your style."

He then eased into the ask, telling Sloane that he has been "trying to think of a music video for 'No Bad Days.'"

"Crazy idea, if you don’t like it we don’t have to do it," he said. "'No Bad Days,' music video ... I need a director."

Sloane then put her hand over her mouth in utter disbelief.

"I was thinking, what if you directed the music video?" Macklemore continued, his voice cracking as he became overwhelmed by emotion.

"Yes!" Sloane answered immediately, before throwing herself in her father's arms.

"Is that a yes?" Macklemore is heard asking.

"That’s a yes!" his daughter answered.

The two then share an emotional back-and-forth filled with excitement and joy as they continued embracing.

Sloane then pulls away from her father to wipe away a few tears and as Macklemore takes a few deep breaths. The two then embrace again, before Sloane can be heard saying: "Action."

Macklemore has previously discussed Sloane's artistic talent, telling People in December 2021 that she has "a great ear."

“She holds nothing back, and she hurts my feelings regularly, so she’s doing her job as a daughter,” he told the publication at the time. “She likes to get in the studio. She goes in and freestyles. Her beatboxing has gotten really good, she taught herself to beatbox.”

Macklemore has three children — Sloane Ava Simone, 7, Colette Koala, 4, and Hugo Jack Haggerty, 1 — whom he shares with wife, Tricia Davis.

After the birth of his third child in 2021, Macklemore paid tribute on Mother's Day to Davis, who he married in 2015.

"You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humor. You’re sweet yet firm. Your imagination is child like," Macklemore captioned the post at the time. "You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother’s day my love. Thank you for choosing us."

Macklemore has also been open about his battle with addiction and sobriety journey, writing an essay for TODAY.com in which he detailed his relapse during the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Relapsing is always hard. It’s traumatic for myself and for my family. I’ve had three relapses in the last six years," Macklemore wrote at the time. "The amount of pain and damage that I can do very quickly in losing the trust of others happens instantaneously."

Now sober, it's clear Macklemore is once again focusing on his artistic endeavors, with his oldest daughter in tow and as he continues to perfect the never-ending juggle of being a working parent.

“I just do my best each day,” Mackelmore told People in 2021 when discussing his attempt to strike a work-life balance. “I work in the morning when the kids are at school. I pick them up, I’m with them until they go to sleep. I start working again around 8:30. I just work when I can.”