Machine Gun Kelly shows his softer side, as the cutest dad to his teen daughter

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing intimate bonding moments with his teenage daughter, Casie.

On Instagram, the singer, 32, has shared multiple pictures and videos of him with his daughter in between stops on his international tour. Casie is MGK's daughter with his ex, Emma Cannon. The singer is currently engaged to actor and model Megan Fox.

In a photo dump posted to his Instagram Monday, MGK highlights ten recent pictures, including some with Casie. The post features adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo, including one of them leaning on each others' shoulders with the Washington Monument in the background.

The post also includes a picture of the two in matching bright orange bucket hats. Another photo shows the two walking next to each other, presumably in conversation. Finally, one picture is a close-up of Casie's necklace, a glittery silver chain with the name "Baker," referring to both MGK's and Casie's last name.

MGK's parent content has been on a roll for the past week. In a video posted to his Instagram last week, MGK sings and raps Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" with his daughter. Casie passionately raps Jay-Z's verse in the song, while MGK hypes her up, smiling at his daughter.

On the screen, he wrote: "my daughter got next." The singer captioned the post simply with "parenting."

On Instagram, friends of the singer commented on the adorable duo.

"Legends make legends," rapper Bun B wrote, while musician Chris Fronzak said "Wholesome."

In a November interview with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," MGK spoke about his close relationship with his daughter, revealing that a picture of the two holding hands on the grass is his phone lock screen.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," MGK told Clarkson. "She has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

The singer also shared that he's the ultimate sports dad at his daughter's volleyball games, showing up with an entire posse ready to cheer her on.