Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, 12, were the cutest duo at the AMAs

It was a memorable night at the American Music Awards for the father-daughter duo — especially since Kelly won an award himself.
2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Casie Colson Baker and dad Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

It was take your daughter to work day for Machine Gun Kelly!

The rapper, singer and actor brought his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 12, to Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

Kelly's daughter accompanied her dad to the big show.Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kelly, who won favorite rock artist at the show, wore black pants with a black shirt adorned with silver studs, while his daughter went with a more traditional black dress.

Kelly seemed to enjoy his night out with his little girl. He posted a series of photos and a video on his Instagram page.

“tWINning,” he captioned the post, in a nod to his AMAs victory.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares Casie with Emma Cannon.

His personal life has made headlines for the last year or so, mostly because of his relationship with Megan Fox, whom he had a poster of on his wall as a teenager. The couple began dating after they met while shooting the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

“The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I’m into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said on the “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast last year.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she explained. “So, we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away.”

