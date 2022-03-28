Lily Collins posts about attending dad Phil Collins’ last Genesis show: ‘End of an era’

Lily Collins couldn't be more proud of her musician father.

Over the weekend, Phil Collins performed his final concert with his rock band, Genesis, and his daughter (aka his biggest fan) was there to cheer him on.

After the show, the "Emily in Paris" star posted a tribute to her dad on her Instagram page and shared several photos from the show.

“Tonite marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice,” the 33-year-old wrote.

In the first photo, the actor sits on top of a rolling container with the band's name on it and looks pensive as she takes in everything backstage. She also shared a video from the concert.

"So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end," she wrote in the caption.

The younger Collins thanked the band for a lifetime of memories, her father for "being such an inspiration" and her brother Nic Collins (the band's drummer) for making her "the proudest sister there is."

"50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished," she wrote.

In a recent interview with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, Lily Collins reflected on what it was like growing up with a famous father.

“I remember being a kid at Disneyland with my dad and having someone come up and ask him for a photo. And I think I was just so confused because I was, like, well, Disneyland has nothing to do with him,” she said. “But it was that kind of recognition no matter where he went that he had touched the life of somebody in a very profound way.”

Even though she's already made a name for herself in Hollywood, Lily Collins often doesn't discuss the topic of fame with her dad.

“I don’t. I mean, he says obviously that, you know, he’s proud, but we don’t really talk about that side of things,” she explained. “I share my work, but I think I’ve witnessed and learned and grew from what I saw as a kid and continue to still see and we kind of keep it separate.”