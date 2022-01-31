Lily Collins posts precious throwback pic with dad Phil Collins for his birthday

Lily Collins just honored her dad, Phil Collins, with an adorable father-daughter throwback photo for his 71st birthday.

“Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” Collins, 32, wrote in a sweet message to her famous dad.

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you,” she wrote.

"I love you to the moon and back again," the "Emily in Paris" star wrote in her recent birthday tribute to her dad. Dave Hogan / Getty Images

“Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share,” she continued. “Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…”

The “Emily in Paris” star is the only child of the Genesis frontman and his ex-wife, Jill Tavelman. Phil Collins also has three sons and an adopted daughter from two other previous marriages.

Lily Collins’ husband, writer/director Charlie McDowell, jumped into the comments to celebrate his father-in-law, writing, “Love you both! HBD Phil.”

Phil Collins and daughters Lily Collins (left) and Joely Collins celebrated together when he received his Walk of Fame Star on June 16, 1999, in Los Angeles. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Collins has acted from an early age, playing Sandra Bullock's daughter in 2009’s “The Blind Side” and starring as Snow White alongside Julia Roberts in 2012’s “Mirror Mirror.” She also has two Golden Globe nominations under her belt for Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and the 2016 rom-com “Rules Don’t Apply.”

She’s an established star now in her own right, but Collins said she struggled in the past when people perceived her as “Phil Collins’ daughter" instead of focusing on her career achievements.

“I so badly wanted to always fight that, because it wasn’t the place that I was coming from,” she told Glamour UK earlier this month. “And so I am really proud of where I am today because I know how hard I work.”

She also explained why she chose to keep using her famous last name.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what my surname represents, for what my dad’s done,” she said. “And I’m an incredibly proud daughter, but I am going on my own path, my own journey. I didn’t want to change my last name.”