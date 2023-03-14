Dad inspired by 'Look Who's Talking' hilariously narrates son’s first trip to mall 

One dad narrated his 2-year-old son’s first trip to a mall — and the video is comedy gold.

“I got the idea from ‘Look Who’s Talking,’” actor King Keraun, 35, tells TODAY.com, referring to the 1989 comedy starring John Travolta and late actor Kirstie Alley. “I thought it would be fun to get inside my kid’s head.”

In the now-viral TikTok clip, Keraun, whose real name is Keraun Harris, and his son Keraun Jr., are seen exploring an indoor shopping center in Los Angeles.

“My dad took me to the mall so that I could be stimulated because he says I’m a Covid baby and I need to see the world," Keraun says in a voice-over.

Next, Keraun Jr. is shown riding down an escalator, or as he calls it, “magical stairs.” He also speaks to a “woman with no head,” otherwise known as a mannequin.

The little boy somehow loses a sneaker, but scores three new pairs at a shoe store. Then, he attempts to climb into a water fountain for a swim— but Dad intercepts just in time.

For lunch, the duo grab pizza at the food court.

“Did I tell ya’ll I love pizza? I was tearing that Sbarro up. You hear me?” the voice-over says. “Then I got thirsty and I realized old boy next to me, ain’t been drinking his drink — he wouldn’t mind..."

That’s when Keraun Jr. toddles over to a neighboring table and attempts to grab a stranger’s soda.

When it’s time to head home, Keraun Jr. pretends he forgot how to walk so Keraun has to carry him out. (Is there any other way for a toddler to leave a mall?)

The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 5 million times since it was posted on March 13.

Keraun says it made him happy to see Keraun Jr. running around and exploring his surroundings. He feels that kids today are deprived of experiences that their parents had.

“My son is growing up in the Covid era — but it’s not only that,” Keraun tells TODAY.com. “Everything comes to us now. Amazon packages arrive at my house every day, we order DoorDash instead of going out to restaurants.”

Keraun says he’s in the process of planning another outing — likely to Chuck E. Cheese. We can't wait to hear what Keraun Jr. has to "say" about that adventure!

