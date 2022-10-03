Here's a question we hadn't thought to ask before: Just how much do "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings and his 19-year-old son look alike?

The answer, handed out by Jennings in a tweet Saturday, turns out to be a lot!

Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" with his "Greatest of All Time" trophy. Eric McCandless / Getty Images

Jennings, 48, shared a picture of his son, Dylan, giving a thumbs-up to the camera while wearing a Seattle Mariners baseball jersey and carrying a tray of stadium food. "The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn’t born yet. He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners!" Jennings wrote.

We don't often get a glimpse into Jennings' private life (he and his wife, Mindy, also have a daughter, Caitlin, 15), so fans immediately pointed out the resemblance.

"He looks just like you," one person tweeted.

"As handsome as his dad!" wrote another.

And another Twitter user wondered, "Does the long hair prevent people from saying, 'you look like that Jeopardy guy,' or does he still have to put up with that anyway?"

It's true that Dylan Jennings sports thick and wavy hair that differs from his father's, but the two have that same clean-cut look and easy smile.

The elder Jennings, who set records for his 74-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak in 2004, became a part-time host of the game show after beloved veteran host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer weeks after taping his final episode in 2020. Jennings was officially hired, sharing the slot with Mayim Bialik, earlier this year.

“One of the things I tried to do is I try to talk (contestants) down and just say like, ‘Please enjoy this day,’” Jennings said on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast in August. "I don’t want to be part of what intimidates the contestants. I want them to know that I got their back."

CORRECTION (Oct. 3, 2022, 4:42 p.m.): An earlier version of this article stated that Ken Jennings had a 75-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" He had a 74-game run, not 75.