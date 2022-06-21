IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Surprise: Amazon Prime Day deals start today — here's what to shop now

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

The singer and his wife, Jessica Biel, have two boys.

Jessica Biel shares what her and Justin Timberlake’s older son thinks about his younger brother

06:13
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés.

On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet.

“My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake captioned his Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Timberlake’s wife of nine years, Jessica Biel, shared a picture of their family locked in a four-person hug.

“To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—t,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything.”

It appears that Silas and Phineas have inherited Timberlake’s love of music. In 2017, the artist confessed that he wasn’t sure how he felt about Silas following him into show business. Timberlake appeared on Disney’s the “Mickey Mouse Club,” at age 11. He was 14 when he joined *NSYNC. 

“Would I want my child to follow my path?” he wondered during a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You know, I haven’t been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.”

“I think we can all agree that I did not have a normal childhood,” he said.

Biel, an actor, also expressed concerns about Silas pursuing a career in Hollywood.

“It’s such a challenging existence being an artist,” Biel told E! News. “It’s hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does.”

Justin Timberlake confirms he and Jessica Biel welcomed 2nd child

Jan. 18, 202101:10
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.