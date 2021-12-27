John Travolta shares a sweet (and silly) holiday video with his kids

It was a very merry Christmas for the Travoltas.

On Christmas Day, John Travolta posted a heartwarming home video to Instagram featuring daughter Ella, 21, son Benjamin, 11, and their dog.

In the opening scene, the family is cuddled in bed while Travolta, 67, reads from "The Night Before Christmas." Laughter ensues after Travolta reads "not a creature was stirring" as the family's poodle prances around.

In a second clip, the family is sitting together on a pink couch waving.

The “Pulp Fiction” star captioned the video montage with a short celebratory wish.

"Merry Christmas everyone," he wrote.

This is the family's second Christmas without Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 from breast cancer at age 57.

She and Travolta met on the set of the 1989 comedy “The Experts” and tied the knot in 1991. In addition to Ella and Benjamin, the couple shared son Jett, who died in 2009.

Preston was an actor and former model who appeared in more than 60 TV shows and movies, most notably “Jerry Maguire” in 1996 and “Twins” in 1988.

In April, the “Grease” star opened up about grieving his late wife during an interview with Esquire Spain. In the article, which was originally published in Spanish, Travolta described mourning as a “personal” experience.

“Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he said. “The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours.”