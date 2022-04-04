John Mulaney has a mini-me: Baby Malcolm twins with dad in new photos

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney took their son Malcolm to his first restaurant this week and the father-son resemblance in new family pho-tos is uncanny.

The new mom, 41, shared the family's outing to her Instagram account with a carousel of seven photos.

"Crazy phở you," Munn captioned the photos alongside a noodle bowl emoji. "Malcolm goes to his first restaurant."

In the first three photos, the 4-month-old can be seen sitting on his parents' laps.

Other pictures show the infant cheek-to-cheek with his comedian father and the resemblance is unmistakable.

A copy-paste moment! Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney is twinning with dad John Mulaney in latest photos. oliviamunn / Instagram

In later photos, Malcolm holds a bottle of Sriracha that appears to match his size. Also along for the fun family adventure was Munn’s mother Kim, pictured in the last slide of the photo carousel.

It's not the first time Munn has served up a food pun with baby Malcolm.

In December, Munn shared photos to her Instagram story of Mulaney playfully pretending to put their son in a bun steamer.

“Adora-bao,” she captioned the photo.

Munn and Mulaney announced the arrival of their son on Christmas Eve 2021.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney wrote in his Instagram caption below a picture of the baby boy snuggled in a fleece blanket. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Related: