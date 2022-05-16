John Legend opens up about pregnancy loss, death of baby son Jack

In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tragically lost their son Jack, at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication.

Now, more than a year later, Legend, 43, is opening up about the devastating miscarriage, and why they decided to publicly share hospital photos of a lifeless baby Jack wrapped in a blanket.

“It was raw, sharing our experience,” Legend told the Guardian. “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed it to tell the story completely about what happened.”

Though there was backlash — some people said the images made them “uncomfortable” — Legend said that he and Teigen choose to focus on the “outpouring of love and support.”

“Also, we found out how many other families have gone though this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone,” the singer explained.

Legend, who shares 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles, with Teigen, 36, noted that they were each “tested” by Jack’s death.

“It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other,” he said. “We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.”

Legend said his eighth album, which is set to be released later this year, includes tracks that were inspired by Jack.

“There’s music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mount, and to try to pick up the pieces after you’ve lost something,” he revealed. When you lose a pregnancy and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family. Hopefully creating music out of it can be healing for me and other people too.”

Earlier this year, Teigen announced that she is resuming in vitro fertilization (IVF) but requested that fans refrain from asking her if she's pregnant.

