Jennifer Garner shouts out ex-husband Ben Affleck in sweet Father’s Day message

Jennifer Garner says her dad is the best father and her ex-husband Ben Affleck may be a close second.

The mother of three celebrated both her dad and the "Air" star in a Father's Day post she shared on Instagram June 18.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job," she captioned a picture with both of her parents as they attended church together.

"We love you, Dad," she said to close the main part of her caption.

In a P.S. note, she recognized her former husband, whose full name is Benjamin Géza Affleck. Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X," she closed.

The two are often cited as co-parenting goals in part because of how Garner acknowledges Affleck's current role in their kids lives. In a 2018 Father's Day post, she shared a similar sentiment to what she shared this year.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday," she captioned a photo of Affleck.

On June 18, Affleck's current wife, Jennifer Lopez, also posted a "Daddy Appreciation Post," which she shared on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day Papa," the singer penned.

The words accompanied a shirtless photo of Affleck, a montage video of the couple and two more pictures of them cuddled up.

Lopez also celebrated other fathers in her post.

"And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍," she wrote.