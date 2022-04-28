Jason Sudeikis had ‘no prior knowledge’ that Olivia Wilde would be served during CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde was served papers regarding her children during an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

Sources close to “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis told NBC News via email that “papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

Adding, “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

NBC News has reached out to reps for Wilde but did not immediately hear back.

Wilde onstage with the envelope at CinemaCon 2022. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for for CinemaCon

Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in November 2020, after nine years together. The actors share two children: 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

Wilde was presenting the trailer for her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” at the Las Vegas convention, when a manila envelope labeled “personal and confidential” was given to her by someone in the front of the stage, Variety reports.

Regarding the incident, National Association of Theatre Owners managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told TODAY in a statement that they would be reevaluating their security protocols.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there,” Neuhauser stated. “In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees.”

Wilde and Sudeikis have yet to publicly comment on the matter. Wilde, however, did post a still image on her Instagram of her upcoming movie she directed, which stars her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.