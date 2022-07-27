J Balvin is ready to break old-school dad stereotypes with his style

J Balvin is speaking out about breaking old-school stereotypes of what it means to be a father.

Balvin became a dad in 2021 after he and model Valentina Ferrer welcomed their son, Rio. While the two celebrities have been extremely private about their son and haven’t shared photos of his face, they have shared special family moments with their fans.

When it comes to fatherhood, the “Azul” singer — who recently had an online feud with Christian Nodal after joking about their similar hairstyles — told E! News that he’s redefining what it means to be a dad as to not be a boring father figure.

“Being a dad is a huge role. It’s a top priority,” the Colombian singer said.

He also touched on the importance of being a present and responsible father, which he said isn’t the equivalent to having a serious or boring attitude. “You still don’t have to become or act like a (traditional) dad,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to start changing the way he dresses or carries himself.

“I just want to be a cool dad. I’m still looking for what’s next, for the new vibe, color, shapes,” the singer, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, said. “I just want to see my child really fresh.”

“I see him really fresh and I’m like, ‘OK, I gotta keep up with you,’” Balvin, who recently worried fans after he was spotted with a cast on his right arm.

While Balvin will continue to wear unique and fashionable looks while raising Rio, he’ll also be wearing items from his and Mitter Lite’s new clothing line.

Named BodegaWear, the collection includes jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts and a bucket hat that doubles as a beer holder.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.