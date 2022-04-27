Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec Baldwin ‘can’t sympathize’ with her anxiety

Ireland Baldwin has suffered from anxiety since childhood. It’s a struggle Ireland's mother, Oscar-winning actor Kim Basinger, understands. Basinger has faced her own challenges while battling agoraphobia.

“She’s definitely my go-to person,” Ireland revealed Wednesday on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.” “She’s the one I call when I’m panicking… when it’s starting to build up.”

But Ireland said her father, Alec Baldwin, isn’t as comfortable discussing her mental health issues.

“He can’t really sympathize as much with it,” the 26-year-old model shared, noting that her father, now 64, grew up in a family that would “call him weak” if he expressed his feelings.

“It’s not his fault,” she explained, and added that he’s “gotten way better.”

Related: Ireland Baldwin opens up about her sustance abuse, eating disorder

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun last October on the set of the film "Rust," prompting an ongoing investigation.

“I think he really suppressed his anxiety up until recently,” she shared. “He’s really been dealing with things that kind of have been thrown at him. He’s been forced to finally deal with these things.”

Ireland appeared on the "Red Table Talk" alongside Basinger, who was married to Alec Baldwin from 1993 to 2002.

When asked about co-parenting with her ex, Basinger, 68, confessed that they didn’t always see eye-to-eye about how to handle Ireland’s anxiety.

“He’s a challenge. We’ve had our challenges,” Basinger shared. “I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec operates in a very different way.”

But the former couple are now in a much better place — and even troll each other on Instagram.

“We’re all fine,” Basinger said, with a laugh. “We all get along.”

Related: