Michael Bublé shows off new tattoo in honor of fourth child

Michael Bublé showed off some new ink that’s part of a sweet tradition honoring his children. The singer, 47, shared an Instagram video revealing that he had the name of his fourth child, Cielo, tattooed on his arm above the names of his three other children, Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4.

“Hey everybody, I thought I’d take you on a little tattoo journey,” he said in his Instagram video. “It’s time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist.”

Michael Bublé winces comedically even before the tattoo artist begins. @michaelbuble via Instagram

Baby Cielo joined Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, in August 2022.

In the video, Bublé winced comedically as he prepared for his tattoo. The artist from Tabua Tattoo Company doesn’t appreciate the singer’s dramatics when Bublé groans as he thought he felt “a little prickle.”

“Hey buddy I haven’t even started yet,” the tattoo artist said with little sympathy.

Perhaps the tattoo artist felt slighted that Bublé didn’t want any of the tattoos he suggests, such as “demon,” “monkey king” or a full back tattoo. Bublé pushes back.

“No, I’m just going to do the name of my girl, my little girl, my daughter,” he said.

When the artist finally asked if Bublé was ready, he said yes, but his video captions reveal he was not, in fact, prepared for the pain to follow.

Cielo, who was born in August, joins Noah, Elias and Vida on dad Michael Bublé wrist. @michaelbuble via Instagram

After Bublé realizes the artist had only completed two letters he joked:

“What if we just end it? What if we call her C? Let me just call my wife and see,” Bublé said. “What if C is a good name and not Cielo?

When they’re finished, Bublé triumphantly shouted: “We did it! We finished!”