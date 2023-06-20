Hoda shares sweet photo of ex Joel Schiffman with daughters for Father’s Day

Hoda Kotb paid a sweet tribute to ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman on Father's Day as the two co-parent their two daughters.

Hoda shared a cute photo on Instagram of Schiffman hugging daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, in front of a hand-drawn Father's Day card and some pigs in a blanket to celebrate the day.

"Happy father's day to a great dad!!" she wrote.

Hoda also talked on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on June 20 about her holiday weekend.

"It was good," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "Joel came and hung with the girls, it was really fun. It was just, like, a beautiful, beautiful day."

Hoda also paid tribute to her late father, Abdel Kotb, who died of a heart attack in his 50s when she was a student at Virginia Tech. She shared an old black-and-white photo of her dad on Instagram on Father's Day.

"If you are missing your dad on father’s day.. you are not by yourself," she wrote. "Happy father’s day dad! The kids and I talked about you today."

The family gathering on Sunday was part of a memorable couple of days for Hoda and the girls.

"It was a great weekend. We had many firsts over the past three days," she said.

Haley took the training wheels off and learned how to ride a two-wheeler bike, going from shaky to "like a rocket ship" taking off, according to Hoda.

The girls also both learned how to open a bottle of water by themselves, and they each went down a water slide and swam back to the wall on their own.

In addition, Hoda had her first family bike ride with her daughters. She rode her bike, Haley was alongside her on her two-wheeler, and Hope was riding her bike with the training wheels on it.

This is the second Father’s Day that Hoda and Joel have marked since Hoda announced in January 2022 that they called off their engagement and split up but would remain co-parents to their daughters.

Last year, she also shared a sweet photo of Joel and the girls together.