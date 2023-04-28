Heidi Powell says Dave Hollis’ cause of death leaves 'a lot of question marks for me’

Heidi Powell is opening up about Dave Hollis' cause of death in a new Instagram video.

The former Disney executive died February 11, 2023 at the age of 47.

An autopsy report obtained by NBC News from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas, on April 25 determined Hollis died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl."

On April 27, Powell, Hollis' former girlfriend, uploaded a clip to Instagram speaking directly to the camera captioned, "Sometimes it’s hard to find the words. This is me doing my best."

In the video, Powell admitted, "There are a lot of question marks for me," before addressing how she is coping.

"None of what I know now takes away from the life he was in this world and it doesn't take away from the things I love about him," she said of Hollis. "Commenting any further is not my job. It’s not that it’s not my job, its not my place. Dave has family and it is their place and their honor and I really want to respect that, even in posting too much about missing him. It’s not because I don’t, it's because I really care to respect his family and not everything has to make it online to be real."

Hollis is survived by his four children — Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah — whom he shared with his ex-wife, author Rachel Hollis. The two married in 2004 and announced their split in 2020. Powell and Hollis began dating after his divorce, but she said in the video that they were broken up at the time of his death.

"I do want to say that I’m sorry it hurts. I feel your pain. You’re not alone in this and I know I’m not alone in this," Powell continued in the video message. "I think everybody who loved him feels it and I think the only thing I would offer is the suggestion that now that there's more information, don't let it take away from the good he gave to each of our lives ... because there was so much. Don’t let it take away from the progress you’ve made."

Powell began to conclude the video with a reminder for her followers.

Heidi Powell says Dave Hollis’ cause of death leaves 'a lot of question marks for me’ @realheidipowell via Instagram

"The last thing ... I think this is a good reminder for everyone maybe (is) to remember that we are all human. To be human is to mess up, have struggles (and) hurt," she said. "And man, if this isn’t a reminder that every single person we meet or come across is fighting a battle we know nothing about. I know I’m fighting my own battles. We all have battles we’re fighting. I’m using this as a reminder to be kind to everybody and to not let someone's imperfections steal the good they were too.

"I’m sorry I can't say or do anything to make this easier. As a fixer myself — someone who likes to help other people — that is hard for me. I wish I could fix the whole situation for everyone.

"I stole this from Jay Shetty’s page, but, I have no time for negative energy. I either love you, I wish you well or I hope you heal. Goodnight, love you guys."

High blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, according to the National Institutes of Health, were also listed in the autopsy report as contributing conditions. Hollis’ manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the report.

"You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love," Powell captioned a carousel of photos at the time of Hollis' death.