Jordyn Owens is following in his dad's footsteps.

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens, 61, accompanied his son on the red carpet last week for the Netflix show "Uncoupled," which features Jordyn Owens as the character Trey.

“I’m beyond words proud,” he told Page Six. “I’m speechless.”

Since Geoffrey Owens' role as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show," he's taught Shakespeare and performed on stage, noting to the publication that he and his son have "worked together a lot.”

Geoffrey and Jordyn Owens on the red carpet together for the new Netflix show "Uncoupled." Getty Images

The new Netflix star wrote in a grateful Instagram post that he's "Beyond blessed (cliche I know) to have made my appearance with some of the best in the business, great experience, always thankful."

In his acting debut, Jordyn Owens will be playing opposite actors Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, telling the publication, "Especially for a first project, it doesn't get any better than this."

The eight-episode series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, dropped on Friday, July 31, telling the story of a New York City real estate broker who has to newly navigate gay dating life in his 40s.

Jordyn Owens attends Netflix's "Uncoupled" Season 1 New York Premiere at Paris Theater on July 26, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It's the 23-year-old's first acting role following his time as a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. During the pandemic, he fell into another career path as a painter.

Jordyn Owens spoke with TODAY in 2021 to talk about how he got into painting and the reaction to his work.

Aside from painting and acting, Jordyn Owens has also dabbled in modeling. His father told to Page Six that he's noticed his son's presence "over the years."

“I’ve been observing it for the last five or six years," he said.