A birthday is always a fine occasion to gather the family together, and when it happens, musician Gavin Rossdale is happy to show off his brood.

Rossdale, 56, who founded the band Bush and was married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 to 2016, posted an Instagram after his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday celebration on Thursday.

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are — and we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day — the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister. We love you so much and we are in awe of you," he wrote in the caption. "Enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love."

We love how the candle flame flickers in the otherwise still photo! And Lowe, a fashion designer and model, looks incredibly happy, too.

Click through to the next image to see a picture of Rossdale with all his children: Kingston, 15; Zuma Nesta Rock, 13; Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7 (all with Stefani), and Lowe (whose mom is Pearl Lowe). It's a very cool, happy rock star family, lit by a glowing staircase.

The images are by Pete Black Photography, who Rossdale credited in his caption.

Rossdale also shared a photo of himself with his sons and a Christmas tree in the background early in January.

“These holiday times can be challenging to so many people,” Rossdale wrote in that caption. “Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve. Empathy and kindness make the best gasoline. With love from mine to yours.”

Daisy Lowe was not pictured, but tagged in the family photos.

“Cutest loves happy new year,” Lowe commented alongside three red heart emojis.