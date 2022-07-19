Gavin Rossdale shares new family picture: 'With my better versions of me'

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is enjoying a few weeks at home by spending time with his four children.

"Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me," Rossdale, 56, wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a picture of the singer and guitarist surrounded by his four children.

"Oh the joy they bring," the caption continued to read. "And yes, there's chewy bottom left. And our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Rossdale shares three children — Apollo Bowie Flynn, 8, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 16 — with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. He shares his oldest daughter, Daisy Lowe, 33, with singer and fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

Daisy learned Rossdale was her biological father when she was 15 years old. At the time, Rossdale was Daisy's godfather.

“It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father," Daisy said in March on the 'That Gaby Roslin Podcast.'

"I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I’m really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did," she added.

Earlier this year, Rossdale celebrated Daisy's 33rd birthday with a sweet Instagram post and photos of the blended family of four.

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are. And we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birthday," Rossdale captioned a series of photos. "The most generous sweet, gorgeous, thoughtful, kind, and empathetic daughter and sister. We love you so much and we are in awe of you. Enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love."

At the start of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Rossdale said he was forced to spend time away from his three sons while co-parenting with Stefani, who was married to Rossdale for 13 years before the pair split in 2015.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale told People. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents.”

The father of four added that he did "a lot of Facetime" with his children when sheltering-in-place at the onset of the public health crisis and, in 2019 prior to the pandemic, tried to “see [his] children as often as possible.”

“I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father,” Rossdale said at the time. “And I am always learning more by being there for them.”