Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school

Rapper Fyütch is teaching Black history through hip-hop music and spoken-word poetry.

In a new episode of Craig Melvin’s “Dads Got This!” Fyütch, whose name is pronounced "fyooch," said the idea was inspired by his own childhood.

“It really came from me wanting to teach about the history that I wish I had learned in school, with this catchy style that educates, entertains and empowers our people all at the same time,” Fyütch told Craig.

The Bronx-based musician, whose birth name is Harold Simmons II, teaches that Black history is everyone’s history.

“This is all of our accomplishments together,” he explained. “It’s OK to champion another community of people for the things that they have done, because it’s all humanity.”

Fyütch’s music has been used by teachers around the country to design Black history lesson plans.

Fyütch said his purpose became clear when his daughter, Aura, who in now 4, was born in 2017. He recalled feeling "a shift" the first time he held his little girl.

"For me, it was like, I'm an artist, this is what I do, I want to pour into her," Fyütch shared. "I started making even more songs than I ever had."

Last year, Fyütch released his debut all-ages album, "Family Tree." It features “Black Women in History,” a song which honors trailblazers including Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Rebecca Crumpler, the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.

Aura is pictured with her father on the cover art.

Fyütch is nominated for a Grammy in the best children’s music album category for his contribution to the compilation album “All One Tribe.” The album showcases 24 Black children’s artists.

Related: