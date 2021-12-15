Why fatherhood is ‘most important thing’ to Matthew McConaughey right now

Matthew McConaughey may be a huge Hollywood star, but nothing will replace his role as a dad.

The Oscar winner, who reprises his role as Buster Moon in "Sing 2" this holiday season, shares three kids with wife Camila Alves, including sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11. He was considering running for governor of Texas, but told TODAY that he decided his focus needs to be on his family.

“Right now, the most important thing on my plate is fatherhood,” he told Hoda Kotb Wednesday on TODAY. “I’ve got three children, 13, 11, 8. You have children, you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now.”

From left: Vida McConaughey, Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey and Levi McConaughey attend the premiere of "Sing 2" at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Alex J. Berliner / AP

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star says he plans to continue playing to his strengths, which he feels is as an artist at this point in his life.

“I want to keep telling stories,” he said. “That’s a part of the reason why my category of leadership going forward I think needs to stay in the storytelling realm.”

One of those stories is the highly anticipated “Sing 2,” a sequel to the original 2016 hit. McConaughey got to combine his love of entertaining with fatherhood, thanks to daughter Vida. She appears in the movie as a piglet who’s the daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character, Rosita.

“She has a scene where she is scuba diving for chocolate and gets to say, ‘This is the best day of my life, Daddy,’ and she meant it,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey has a long and varied filmography, but he says working on projects like the “Sing” franchise holds a special place in his heart because it's for families and brings "joy."

“Finally, I’m making some films that my kids can see,” he said. “I’ve got a little more street cred at the dinner table now.”

