Fans praise Andy Cohen for letting son Ben ‘express his feelings freely’ in new video

Andy Cohen shared another hilarious carpool conversation with his son Benjamin Allen.

Cohen previously shared a video on July 21 in which he negotiated with Ben, 4, over whether or not he would have a good day at camp. In the video, captioned "Calculations, on the way to camp….", Cohen attempted to give his son a pep talk, but Ben stood firm.

“You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today,” Cohen told Ben in the video.

“My calculations don’t say that,” Ben rebutted from the backseat.

Today, Cohen shared another portion of the conversation in his most recent video, which he captioned "On Recalculating Calculations…."

In the video, Cohen and Ben continued their discussion of Ben's "calculations."

"Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry you're going to have such a bad day," Cohen said to Ben. "Well, maybe your calculations say that the afternoon will get a little better."

Ben remained adamant that he would not have a good afternoon, and asked Cohen to respect his decision.

"We said that you weren't going to change my calculations," Ben reminded his father.

"That is correct," Cohen affirmed. "I am done changing your calculations, Ben. So if your calculations are that camp is going to be bad today, then I guess camp's going to be bad today, right?"

In the comments, viewers praised Cohen's laid-back and open parenting style.

"I love that Ben can express his feelings freely. He’s adorable," one Instagram user wrote.

"I love this! Validating those feelings. Not trying to change anything," another commented.

Cohen continued to roll with the punches in the last few moments of the video.

"How bad will it be?" he asked Ben.

Barely audible from the backseat, Ben responded, "A million."

"Well, I'm sorry camp is going to be so bad today," Cohen chuckled.

Cohen's fans loved his accepting response.

"So patient. With love. You are a wonderful dad!!" one wrote.