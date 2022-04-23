Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo honored his late son after career milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo reached a career milestone on Saturday, April 23 when he scored his 100th goal in the Premier League in a match-up against Arsenal.

In a photo captured after the moment, which was shared by NBC Sports Soccer on Twitter, the 37-year-old Manchester United forward pointed toward the sky in a gesture that fans believe was meant to honor his late newborn son, who tragically died earlier this month.

Seven minutes into the match, Ronaldo was also given a standing ovation and round of applause by fans from both teams. NBC Sports Soccer shared a clip of the broadcast on Twitter, alongside the message, “Applause rings out around The Emirates in the 7th minute in support of Ronaldo.”

After the match, Ronaldo shared a touching post on Twitter and Instagram, posting another angle of the photo with his hand pointed toward the sky as he looked upward. He simply added a red heart emoji to accompany the photo.

On Monday, April 18, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who shared last fall that they were expecting twins, revealed the tragic news in a joint statement published on social media. The longtime couple called the loss of their son the “greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the statement read, in part. “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez share a 4-year-old daughter, Alana. The professional soccer player is also father to 11-year-old Cristiano Jr. and 4-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo.

On Thursday, April 21, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared a photo of their newborn daughter on Instagram alongside their family. In the picture, he sat in a chair cradling his newborn daughter with Alana sitting next to him. Mateo sat on Rodriguez’s lap on the couch while Cristiano Jr. sat beside her holding Eva in a sweet embrace.

“Home sweet home,” the photo caption read. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."