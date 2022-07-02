Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids.

On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday."

The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old son, Griffin, and his 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Damian and Saxon, whom he shares with his ex-wife Justin Musk, standing next to the Pope in their best formal attire.

The photo has been liked more than 250,000 times.

Musk, 51, is also a father to his 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with Justin. His two youngest kids, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl, he shares with singer Grimes, 34.

In December 2021, he and Grimes welcomed daughter Exa into the world.

“She’s a little colicky too,” the "Shinigami Eyes" singer told Vanity Fair about her daughter in her April 2022 cover story with the news outlet.

In her interview, Grimes said that she and Musk like to call Exa "Y" and she also revealed why they decided to name her Exa and Dark as her middle name.

“Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said.

Dark is “the unknown," Grimes added. "People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

A few months after they welcomed Exa, Musk's trans daughter Vivian was granted a request by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to legally change her name.

According to a court document obtained by NBC News, the request was granted in June after Vivian initially filed the petition in Santa Monica in April. The court documents say that Vivian asked for her name to be changed because she told the court, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”