See the epic Christmas surprise Dwayne Johnson and his daughters pulled off for his mom

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made sure his mother had a Christmas she won't forget.

The "Jumanji" star, 49, teamed up with his daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, to surprise his mother, Ata, with a Cadillac, three years after he surprised Ata with a new home for Christmas.

Johnson shared the sweet moment in a video on Instagram that shows him covering Ata's eyes as his daughters do a countdown before yelling, "Merry Christmas!" Ata then puts her hand over her mouth in shock when she sees the new Cadillac with a bow on it.

"This one felt good," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄

"She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy."

Johnson added some photos of his mother beaming behind the wheel of her new ride as Johnson's daughters sit in the back seat.

"I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life," he wrote. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.

"Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾"

In 2018, Johnson celebrated Christmas by surprising his mother with a house after a youth often spent moving place to place with Ata.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country," he wrote on Instagram. "Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.”

Johnson and his mother have always shared a unique bond, which includes the time he once saved her life on the side of an interstate highway when he was a teenager.

"My mom tried to check out when I was 15," he wrote on Instagram a few years ago. "She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road."