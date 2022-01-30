Drake shares adorable video of son Adonis, 4, showing off his impressive French skills

Drake’s son, Adonis, can already speak two languages.

The 4-year-old showed off his bilingual skills in a video uploaded to the musician’s Instagram page on Saturday.

In the clip, the adorable toddler asked his father, “Are you going to be much bigger than me?”

After Drake confirmed he heard the question correctly, he replied, “I don’t think so. You’re pretty tall. You think you’re going to be bigger than me?”

His son responded, “Yeah,” as his dad laughed. Adonis comically added, “And I’m going to be, like, old.”

The 35-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper then wondered how big his son will be when he reaches his mid-thirties.

Drake accepts artist of the decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Adonis answered by asking if his father wanted to learn how to speak French.

While swinging around a bag of dice, the toddler impressively recited a few full sentences in French and Drake repeated each phrase.

The 4-year-old hilariously revealed, “I said when you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re going to turn back into space.”

Drake chuckled and asked, “Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?”

He then moved the camera closer to his son’s face as Adonis began to smile.

Before the video ended, Drake told his son “You’re a funny guy” and Adonis giggled.

In the caption, the rapper wrote, “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…” a line from hip hop duo Clipse’s song “Cot Damn.”

The former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” star shares Adonis with 32-year-old French artist Sophie Brussaux.

As his son grows older, Drake has begun to post more pictures and videos of Adonis after initially keeping his son off his social media platforms for the first few years of his life.

In May 2020, the musician opened up about his decision to keep his life with his son more private. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he explained on “Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne” at the time. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Last October, he posted another cute photo with Adonis on Instagram in honor of the toddler’s 4th birthday. In the sweet snap, Adonis, who had his blonde curls braided, posed like Superman by raising one fist in the air.