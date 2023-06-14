Dierks Bentley is every clueless dad shopping for a bra with his daughter

Dierks Bentley is one supportive dad.

The country star, 47, recently went bra shopping with his daughter and documented the hilarious excursion on TikTok.

In the video, the 14-year-old is shown admiring a selection of bralettes in Nashville.

“What are these?” she wonders aloud, to which Bentley replies, “Uh, I believe that’s a bra.”

“Obviously, duh,” his daughter shoots back in typical teenage fashion.

As the duo makes their way through the store, Bentley’s daughter informs him that she’s searching for a specific bra top. Moments later, she exclaims, “Dad, we found it!

“See? We nailed it,” Bentley says, and flashes a thumbs up.

Not so fast.

Bentley’s daughter informs him that she actually found a bikini top, and continues on her search.

When Bentley notices his daughter eyeballing a drawer filled with lace offerings, he announces, “We’re not doing lace.”

“Uh, we need your mom here,” he says. “Call mom.”

"OK but the fact she even brought you in there is so cute," one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Call Mom. Ohhh This Made Me Laugh."

Bentley and his wife, Cassidy Black, are parents of daughters, Evie, 14, Jordan, 12, and son Knox, 9.

Earlier this year, Bentley opened up to Esquire about jugging his family life and his career.

“I used to look at my career as one part of my life and then my family life as a separate part of my life. It’s really just one life. If you have a great career, but your home life sucks — or your home life’s good but your health is terrible, you’re not winning,” he told the publication.

“I am competitive and it’s not about winning the battle, it’s about winning the war. I will have a successful music career, an awesome family, and I’ll be a great dad. I’m almost 50, I’ve had my moment. My job is to make sure they get the right platform so they can go chase their dreams and have their moments.”