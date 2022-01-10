‘Devastated’: Bob Saget’s family mourns his death

Bob Saget, just like his “Full House” character, Danny Tanner, was a proud father of three daughters.

The late actor shared 32-year-old twins, Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer, 29, with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Saget and Kramer, who were high school sweethearts, ended their 15-year marriage in 1997. Saget tied the knot with food and travel writer Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

On Sunday evening, Rizzo, 41, and the Saget children spoke out together about the comedian’s sudden death.

Bob Saget posed with his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, in 2005. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in statement to TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Hours later, daughter Aubrey shared on Instagram of what appears to be the last text message she received for her dad. It said: “Thank you. Love you, Showtime!”

Aubrey Saget shared a final text message from her dad. aubreysaget/ Instagram

Saget, 65, was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday authorities said. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Of all his roles, it's safe to say that fatherhood was Saget's favorite.

In a 2016 interview with People, the star described Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer as the light of his life.

"I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” he said. “[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very brilliant, very beautiful.”

Aubrey is a painter, while Lara is an artist and yoga instructor. Saget once noted that all of his kids work in the arts.

Saget said he and Rizzo did not plan to have any children together.

“Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened,” Saget told Us Weekly in 2018. “And we want to enjoy the love of each other.”

