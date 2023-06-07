David Bowie’s daughter shares sweet video of her late dad singing a nursery rhyme

David Bowie’s daughter shared a sweet throwback video of herself dancing to nursery rhymes with her late father.

In the Instagram clip, Lexi Jones, 22, is seen standing on Bowie’s feet as they boogie to “Sing a Song of Sixpence.” Bowie, who knows all the lyrics, is shown singing along, and goofing around with his little girl.

“My forever sunshine,” Lexi captioned the post.

Bowie's wife Iman recorded the sweet moment.

Bowie died of liver cancer in 2016 at the age of 69. He and Iman, a model, had been married 23 years at the time of his death, and shared one child, Lexi. The music legend is also dad of son Duncan Jones, 52, from his marriage to Angie Bowie.

In 2003, Bowie opened up about how Lexi impacted his music.

“Since the birth of my daughter I tend to write aggressively from a more optimistic standpoint, even if the subject matter is kind of dark,” Bowie said in a conversation with Billboard. “I really don’t want to cast a dark shadow over her future, subtly or psychologically. It really behooves me to kind of be more positive about things than I might have been before she was born.”

Last year, Iman, 67, told Hoda Kotb that she thinks about Bowie “every day and every minute.”

“People say ‘your late husband,’ and I say, ‘Don’t call my husband late. He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband, and he’ll always be,’” she explained to Hoda on an episode of TODAY Show Radio at SiriusXM.

“If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again,” she later shared. “That’s the one I want."

During an appearance on TODAY in March, Iman wore a necklace with Bowie's name. The piece was made by a friend after Bowie's death.

“It’s part of me,” she said. “I don’t take if off, even when I’m showering.”