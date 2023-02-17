Dave Hollis’ tweet about dying resurfaces following his death

An old tweet from Dave Hollis is resurfacing following his death on Feb. 11, 2023 at age 47.

Fans are pointing out the profound —and eerily prophetic —nature of Hollis' message.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Hollis tweeted a prompt to his Twitter audience.

"If you found out you only had two years left to live, what would you do differently with the time you had left?" he asked.

The tweet continued, "Now take that answer, and set some goals that you can implement today. Tomorrow isn’t a guarantee."

Hollis passed exactly 18 months after the tweeted was written.

Grieving fans have reposted a photo of the tweet on Instagram, tagging Hollis and commenting on his profound messaging.

“He passed away this week- less than the two year time frame he was referring to in this post. I think this message is so profound," one user wrote. "None of us know if we have 20 years, 2 years, 2 days, or 2 hours left. All that we are absolutely sure of is this moment RIGHT NOW… whatchya gonna do with it?"

Others have responded directly to Hollis' original tweet.

"Very eerie that less than 2 years after this tweet…he passed away," one user wrote. "I feel for his kids."

The former Disney executive, author and ex-husband of “Girl, Wash Your Face” author Rachel Hollis had been recently hospitalized for heart-related health issues, and died at home in Austin, Texas, according to a statement given to TODAY from a family representative.

Hollis, who would have turned 48 on Feb. 14, is survived by his four children: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah.

Dave and Rachel Hollis built a self-help conglomerate after the success of her books and a viral post in 2015 when she shared a bikini photo that proudly revealed stretch marks from her pregnancies. The couple rose to internet fame writing books, producing podcasts and running conferences focused on inspirational messaging.

In 2019, the New York Times wrote the couple, who wed in 2004, made encouragement “a full-time job”, but in 2020, they announced their divorce.

“We are devastated,” Rachel Hollis shared to Instagram following the announcement of her ex-husband’s death on Tuesday, Feb. 14. “I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them.”

She continued, “Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable.”

