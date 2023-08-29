Dad pranks daughter with fake job interview filled with lies — see her reaction

When Andrew Terry asked his then-6-year-old daughter, Abby, to sit in on a virtual job interview, she happily obliged.

Little did Abby know, her dad was playing an epic prank that would go viral.

In a TikTok video that has been seen more than 9 million times, Abby and Andrew are shown sitting on a couch and facing a camera in their New York home. Andrew is suited up in a blazer and tie.

“I dress like this every day,” Andrew says. “I get up at 4 a.m. Every morning, I go for a run — and I run for about 12 miles.”

Abby is visibly confused — her jaw is practically on the floor. But the little girl remains silent until Andrew states that upon returning from his grueling workout, he washes all the dishes. At this point, Abby leaps up and yells, “CUT!”

“Shhh… Abby, Please,” Andrew whispers.

“That’s not true!” Abby exclaims. But Andrew keeps going. He’s just getting started!

“So I do all the dishes, I make sure the dogs are bathed and that way when my wife gets up, everything is done,” he explains. “I’m very diligent in that.”

Abby has heard enough of Andrew’s lies. She can't take it anymore.

“Bye!” Abby says, and storms away.

Andrew convinces his daughter to come back by reminding her that his potential employer "is going to hear this."

“So you asked about my diet,” Andrew deadpans. “I only eat vegetables. There’s no pizza.”

Abby’s arms are now folded and she’s laughing.

“Come on! You eat sugar all day,” she tells her dad.

Abby's mom, Lissa, describes her daughter as "very honest." Courtesy Andrew and Lissa Terry

Abby finally reaches her absolute breaking point when Andrew concocts a story about how he met his wife, Lissa.

“I was a center fielder for the New York Yankees,” he begins. “I was playing and one day…”

Abby doesn’t stick around to hear the rest of the tale. She stomps off and the clip ends.

“Abby was done!” Andrew tells TODAY.com.

“She was mad at us for days after that,” Abby’s mom, Lissa, adds.

More than 22,000 people have commented on the hilarious clip that was posted in 2022, but is being widely shared again.

“HR here. We all need an Abby to join these interviews,” one person wrote.

Added another, “The position is closed for now. We hired Abby instead of Andrew.”

The 7-year-old, who is the youngest of six kids, boasts nearly 4 million followers on TikTok.

“Abby is a very special child,” Lissa says. “She listens to a ton of audiobooks, and has a wonderful vocabulary. She articulates how she feels. I never have to wonder what is going on inside her head."

Andrew notes that viewers are drawn to Abby’s humor and comedic timing.

“She’s so funny,” he says. “I laugh out loud multiple times a day because of Abby.”