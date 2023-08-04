Watch a dad hilariously mistake his wife's bodysuit for a baby onesie

A Florida dad-to-be has left the internet in hysterics after he mistook his wife’s bodysuit for a onesie.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Quincie Cox calls her husband, Zach Cox, into their unborn daughter’s nursery. The pregnant influencer, 28, then points to a black outfit that’s hanging up beside two blue infant rompers.

“What is that?” Quincie, 28, asks.

“I color coordinated them!” Zach replies, proudly.

Quincie laughs and instructs Zach, 25, to take a closer look at the black ensemble.

“What is that?” she says.

An oblivious Zach is now holding the garment in question — but he still doesn’t see the problem. At this point, Quincie suggests that Zach take a look at the back.

“There’s a thong!” she exclaims.

Zach’s jaw drops.

“Is it for you?” he responds in disbelief. “You’re gonna fit in this? It looks like it’s for a 12 month old.” (He's not wrong!)

“It’s my Skims bodysuit. Well, it’s the knockoff from Amazon,” Quincie explains.

Zach holds Quincie’s shapewear next to a pair of baby pajamas and notes that they’re the same size.

“You and her are already sharing clothes at 12 months old," he jokes.

The adorable clip, which was posted July 25, has been seen more than 21 million times and counting.

“My son wore one of my black crop tops to kindergarten because my husband put it in his closet,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “My hubby thought my mini makeup eraser was a burp cloth.”

In 2019, a dad named Brad Friedlander sent his 3-year-old daughter to daycare in a pair of white potty training underwear because he thought they were bike shorts.

Zach and Quincie, who are expecting their first child in January, recently moved into a new home in Florida and are still in the process of unpacking boxes.

“Our clothes are everywhere,” Quincie tells TODAY.com. “Zach is neat, and I’m more messy. So he was cleaning up the baby’s closet, and I went to go see how everything was coming along and there was my bodysuit.”

Quincie, a full-time content creator, knew she’d stumbled upon comedy gold, and ran to get her camera.

“It was so funny — I was like, ‘I have to film this to show our daughter one day,’” Quincie says.

“In all fairness, I’d put away 400 articles of clothing that day and was just going through the motions,” Zach quips.

Despite Quincie’s ribbing, she knows Zach's mistake was an easy one to make.

“The bodysuit came in the mail and when I opened the package I was thinking, ‘Am I going to fit in this?’” she recalls.

Quincie is currently 16 weeks along in her pregnancy. The social media stars, who boast more than 2.6 million followers on TikTok, say they plan to include their baby in videos.

“We share our life, and she is going to be a big part of our life,” Quincie tells TODAY.com. “But if at any point she says, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ then of course, we won’t make her.”