This dad's facial expressions while his partner gives birth are priceless

An Arkansas dad delivered some hilarious facial expressions as he watched his partner give birth.

In a now-viral viral Facebook post, Brett Sills, a father of three, appears horrified when he looks down and sees his daughter’s head emerging. Once the baby is out, a grimacing Sills stands there frozen, as if he can't believe what he just witnessed.

“Dawg face is priceless,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “He looks terrified and grossed out at the same time.”

Brett Sills is a little "squeamish" in hospital settings, according to his partner, Amanda Roelofs. Courtesy Amanda Roelofs

Sills’ girlfriend of six years, Amanda Roelofs, said she had a big laugh when she looked at the pictures on her phone. They were taken by a technician right before she started pushing.

"I was skimming through the photos and I started cracking up," Roelofs tells TODAY.com. "I sent them to my sister-in-law and she was like, ‘You need to post these — so they can go viral.” (Mission accomplished!)

So just what was the 32-year-old truck driver thinking?

“I was just looking at her head! It went from being baseball size to a freaking cantaloupe,” Sills tells TODAY.com.

Brett Sills told TODAY.com he was "looking at the head." Courtesy Amanda Roelofs

This wasn't Sills' first time in the delivery room, but Roelofs, a nursing student, notes that it was the first time Sills “looked down” while she was pushing. The couple are parents of Kaleigha, 5, Kameron, 3, and Brynlee, who was born on July 8.

“He’s always held a leg, but would just turn away,” she says. “This time, the doctor had him all involved, and it was great."

Sills can't believe what he just witnessed. Courtesy Amanda Roelofs

Roelofs wants people to know that Sills is the “best” dad and partner— he’s just a little “squeamish” when it comes to childbirth.

“Some of the comments on the photo are like, ‘My man better not make that face,’” she says. “I thought it was hilarious. I wasn’t upset at all.”