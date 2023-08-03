Viral video of dad fainting in the delivery room has TikTok in stitches

TikTokers are poking fun of a dad who fainted after seeing his wife get an epidural.

Corianne Johnson filmed the hilarious video in April while she was giving birth. In the now-viral clip, Corianne’s husband, Cody, is seen crumpled on a delivery room floor. His legs stick out from the hospital bed like the Wicked Witch of the East from the "Wizard of Oz." Cody, 32, is also shown crawling on the ground, sipping juice and passed out on a couch with a blanket draped over his body.

The text reads, “I’m totally not going to pass out while you’re in labor, babe.”

“I knew he was going to pass out. I regret not betting money on it!” Corianne, 26, tells TODAY.com, with a laugh. “He can’t handle needles. He didn’t even see the needle go into my back — he just saw the needle and that was it. He went down."

It’s a regular occurrence in the delivery room, according to Corianne. She says the nurses didn’t even bat an eye. In the video, you'll notice an unfazed hospital employee placing a cold compress on Cody's forehead.

“They were like, ‘Yup. He’ll be fine, this happens all the time,’” Corianne recalls.

Luckily, Cody was back up on his feet to watch Corianne give birth to their daughter, Navy.

“He was there for the pushing. He did great with that,” she says.

When Cody came to — he was out for about 10 minutes — he had no recollection of fainting.

Cody Armstrong fainted while his wife, who was in labor, was getting an epidural. Courtesy Corianne Johnson

“My family is never going to let him live this down,” Corianne jokes.

And neither will TikTok. Since Corianne shared the hilarious footage in May, it has racked up more than 12 million views and thousands of comments, including:

“The nurse casually walking over to him like this happens every 20 minutes for them.”

“Not him tucked in like he had a hard day.”

"I would have laughed so hard the baby would have just came right out."

"My husband also passed out… twice and threw up all before I even had the emergency c section."

"The crawling has me DEAD."

"Omg brother is PALE he looked rough. poor guy."

"My husband had to be wheelchaired out of the operating room after my c section."

Corianne says she and Cody been getting a kick of out all the comments.

“They’re savage. We’ve just been laughing at them,” she tells TODAY.com.