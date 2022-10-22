A.J. Nola, the father of Major League Baseball players Austin and Aaron Nola, found himself in quite the pickle when both of his sons made the National League Championship Series and had to face off against each other.

Aaron, the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, and Austin, the starting catcher for the San Diego Padres, became the first brothers to play against each other in the MLB when they faced each other in Game 2 of the best-of-seven playoff series.

A.J. Nola, the father of Major League Baseball players Austin and Aaron Nola, talk about what it's like to watch them at their games. TODAY

With both of his kids on the field, A.J revealed what it was like for him and his wife Stacie cheer on both of his sons at the game in a conversation with Saturday TODAY. (Stacie Nola was too nervous to be interviewed.)

"It's very surreal for us," A.J. said.

The baseball fan noted that he was "locked in" on every pitch and had "every emotion" going through his mind when Aaron was on the pitcher's mound and Austin was up to bat in the 3rd inning.

"I could hardly hear the crowd," he said. "I was so locked in. It went so fast."

However, A.J noted that the crowd always chants both ways depending on where the game is located. If it's in San Diego, then they're rooting for the Padres, and if it's in Philadelphia, then they're cheering on the Phillies.

"I'll tell you, the home team crowd is the favorite," he said.

As for the secret to raising two incredible athletes, A.J said that it has everything to do with taking things "one day at a time" and "living in the moment."

Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres swaps jerseys with his brother Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies on August 21, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Matt Thomas / San Diego Padres

When he saw a few throwback photos of his kids as boys, he said those were "great memories" for him and just "fantastic memories as a baseball family."

As a baseball dad, A.J has done a lot of traveling to see his children play, and he admits that it has deprived him of sleep a little bit for both him and his wife.

"We were in a hangover from the timezone and we're finally getting adjusted to Eastern now," he said. "And if there's a game six, then we go back to the West Coast."