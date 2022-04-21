Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photo of baby girl after death of her newborn twin

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is sharing a photo of his newborn daughter just days after revealing that the baby girl's twin brother had died.

In the picture, which Ronaldo posted Thursday on Instagram, the Manchester United forward, 37, and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, smile as they sit at home with their children. Ronaldo is seen holding the couple's newborn daughter in his arms.

In his caption, the athlete thanked fans for showering his family with support during their time of grief.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures," he wrote. "Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Rodriguez shared the same image and sentiment on her own Instagram page.

On Monday, the couple announced in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram that they were mourning the tragic death of their newborn son.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the statement read. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The statement, shared by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, continued, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple share a 3-year-old daughter named Alana. Ronaldo is also dad to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins, Eva and Mateo, 4.

Ronaldo announced that he and Rodriquez were expecting twins last October when he shared a pic of the couple holding sonogram images on Instagram.

A second photo showed the proud dad and his kids in a swimming pool, where each member of the family held up two fingers in anticipation of the new additions.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” Ronaldo captioned the photos, adding, “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you.”

Related: